Rain, gusty winds lower Delhi's soaring temperature

New Delhi, April 18, 2020

Several parts of the national capital and its surrounding region witnessed rain accompanied by gusty winds for the second consecutive day on Saturday, bringing down the soaring mercury.

According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), rain occurred due to the influence of a western disturbance in the region. It had predicted "thunderstorm with squall or hail" for today and "partly cloudy sky" for Sunday.

The maximum temperature was recorded at 36 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature was recorded at 22 degree C. Humidity levels oscillated between 58 and 37 per cent.

Meanwhile, the Air Quality Index (AQI) stood in the "satisfactory" category at 77 microgram per cubic meter.

"Isolated thunderstorms are expected for the next three days; it can lead to local dust lifting for a shorter period and can lead to only hourly peaks," stated an advisory by System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research.

The ratio of tiny particles known as PM2.5 and PM10 continues to remain low, which implies that fossil fuel emission remains constant at the lowest level, it added.

IANS