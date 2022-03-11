Railways withdraw restrictions on the provision of linen, blankets and curtains in trains

New Delhi, March 11, 2022

The Indian Railways have lifted the restrictions, imposed under the COVID-19 protocol, on the provision of linen, blankets and curtains in passenger trains with immediate effect.

The restrictions had been imposed as part of the Standard Operating Procedures (SoP) for movement of passengers by trains issued in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Under them, the supply of line, blankets and curtains inside trains was restricted in a bid to contain the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Railways have now decided to withdraw the restrictions and bed linen and other supplies may be provided as per applicability during the pre-COVID period, an official press release said.

