Railways to start 200 new time-tabled non-AC trains from June 1

New Delhi, May 19, 2020

The Indian Railways will start 200 new time-tabled non-air-conditioned trains from June 1, an official announcement said here today.

The trains and their schedule would be announced soon, an official press release from the Railways said.

The Railways also plan to double the number of Shramik Special trains being run from May 1 to carry migrant workers, stranded at their places of work without any jobs or income, back to their home states.

This will bring more relief to migrant workers, thousands of whom are still waiting across the country for transportation to their home towns.

The release said the booking for the 200 non-AC trains would be available only online and shall commence in a few days. No tickets will be sold at any railway station and prospective travellers should not come to the railway station to buy tickets, it said.

"Indian Railways appeals to the migrants not to panic. Efforts are being made to ensure that all of them are able to travel to their home states at the earliest.

"Efforts will be made such that they will be able to board trains from Railway Station Head on main line which is close to their existing location," the release said.

The Railways have asked the State Governments to identify and locate these migrants who are walking on roads to go to their home states and transport them to the nearest main line railway station after doing their registration at the nearest district headquarters and give a list of these travellers to the Railway authorities so that arrangements can be made for their further travel through Shramik specials.

More than 21.5 lakh migrant workers have been transported to their home states through “Shramik Special” trains in 19 days. More than 1600 Shramik Special trains have been run from May 1 till today, the release said.

"Indian Railways appeals to the migrants not to panic . Efforts are being made to ensure that all of them are able to travel to their home states at the earliest," the release added.

NNN