Railways say platform ticket price hike at some stations a temporary measure to prevent overcrowding

New Delhi, March 7, 2021

The Ministry of Railways has clarified that the platform ticket price hike at some stations in the network was a temporary measure to prevent overcrowding because of the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic conditions.

The Ministry, in a statement on Friday, referred to some reports in the media on the platform ticket rates.

“The hike in the price of platform ticket is a temporary measure and is a field activity undertaken by the railway administration in the interest of the safety of passengers and to prevent overcrowding at stations,” it said.

The platform ticket charges are increased from time to time after assessing the ground situation. This is in practice for many years and is used occasionally as a short-term crowd control measure. There is nothing new about it, the statement said.

“Considering the upsurge of COVID in a few states, Indian Railways is discouraging people from unnecessary crowding at the platforms. Rush at the platforms during the pandemic situation also needs to be regulated. The exercise is in the public interest only,” it added.

In March 2020, many divisions in the Railways enhanced the platform ticket price at various stations to avoid crowding. Later, this was revoked. During festivals like Chathh, Diwali or Melas in different zones it is often temporarily increased and later on rolled back.

Regulation and controlling of the crowd at stations is the responsibility of Divisional Railway Managers (DRMs). Powers are delegated to DRMs since 2015 to raise platform ticket to regulate rush at platforms during specific requirements like Mela, rally etc. The power to change charges of platform ticket has been delegated to DRMs due to field management requirement, the statement added.

