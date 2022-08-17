Railways say optional for train passengers to buy ticket and book berth for children below 5 years

New Delhi, August 17, 2022

Denying some recent media reports on changes in the booking of tickets for children travelling on in trains, the Indian Railways today said it was optional for train passengers to buy tickets or book berths for children below five years.

The media reports had claimed that children between the age of one to four years had to get a ticket for traveling on the train.

“These news items and media reports are misleading. It is informed that Indian Railways has not introduced any changes with regards to booking of tickets for children travelling in trains,” a press release from the Railways said.

“On the demand of the passengers, an option has been given to them to buy a ticket and book a berth for their under 5-year-old child if they want. If they do not want a separate berth, then it is free, same as it used to be earlier,” it added.

A circular dated 06.03.2020 of the Ministry of Railways states that children under five years of age shall be carried free. However, a separate berth or seat (in chair car) shall not be given. Therefore purchase of any ticket is not required provided a separate berth is not claimed. However, if berth/seat shall be sought on a voluntary basis for children of age below 5 years then full adult fare shall be charged.

