Railways' Passenger Reservation System to be shut down during lean business hours of night for next 7 days

New Delhi, November 14, 2021

The Indian Railways today said their Passenger Reservation System (PRS) would be shut down for six hours during the lean business hours of the night for the next seven days, starting from tonight, to enable upgradation of system data and updating of new train numbers and so on.

This is part of the Railways' efforts to normalize passenger services and revert back in a phased manner to the pre-COVID levels of service, an official press release said.

"Since huge amount of past (old train numbers) and current passenger booking data are to be updated in all Mail/ Express trains, this is being planned in a series of carefully calibrated steps and implemented during night hours in order to minimize impact on ticketing services," it said.

The activity will be performed starting from the intervening night of 14 and 15 November to the night of 20 and 21 November, starting at 23:30 hours and ending at 0530 hours.

"During these 6 hours (from 23:30 to 05:30 hrs ) period, no PRS Services (ticket reservation, current booking, cancellation, enquiry services etc) will be available.

"During the period railway personnel will ensure the advance charting for the trains to start during the affected timings. Except for the PRS services, all other enquiry services including 139 services will continue uninterrupted," the release said.

The Ministry of Railways has requested its customers to support the Ministry in the effort to normalize and upgrade the passenger services, the release added.

