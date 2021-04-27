Railways' Oxygen Express arrives in Mumbai from Gujarat

New Delhi, April 27, 2021

A Ro-Ro service of the Railways, carrying three tankers loaded with Liquid Medical Oxygen (LMO), that left Hapa in Gujarat on April 25, reached Kalamboli, a transportation hub near Mumbai in Maharashtra yesterday morning.

A green corridor had been provided by the Railways for the faster movement of the Oxygen Express.

Medical oxygen is being made available for the treatment of COVID-19 patients across the country, through Oxygen Express trains.

The Oxygen Express travelled a distance of 860 km to reach its destination. The tankers carried approximately 44 tonnes of Liquid Medical Oxygen, supplied by Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) from its plant at Jamnagar.

Railways have so far run Oxygen Express between Mumbai and Visakhapatnam via Nagpur to Nashik and Lucknow to Bokaro and back transporting nearly 150 tonnes of liquid oxygen till April 25.

More such services are being run or being planned to transport oxygen to various parts of the country.

Since the first train of empty tankers left for Visakhapatnam from Mumbai Region a few days ago, the Railways have transported more than 302 MT of oxygen to various states across India.

Another 154 MT liquid medical oxygen is on its way. One Oxygen Express train carrying four tankers is expected to reach Delhi from Chhattisgarh on Tuesday.

Another Oxygen express was on the way from Bokaro (Jharkhand) to Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) carrying 90 MT of LMO (in 5 tankers) and is expected to reach Lucknow by today.

Another empty rake will depart from Lucknow to Bokaro to bring one more set of oxygen tankers.

