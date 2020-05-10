Railways have operated 366 'Shramik Special' trains so far

New Delhi, May 10, 2020

The Indian Railways have operated as many as 366 "Shramik Special" trains from different states across the country to help tens of thousands of stranded migrant workers, pilgrims, tourists, students and others return to their home towns.

Of these, 287 trains have reached their destinations and 79 were in transit as of today, an official press release said.

These 287 trains were terminated in various states like Andhra Pradesh (1 train), Bihar (87), Himachal Pradesh (1), Jharkhand (16), Madhya Pradesh (24), Maharashtra (3), Odisha (20), Rajasthan(4), Telangana(2), Uttar Pradesh (127) and West Bengal (2).

These trains have ferried migrants to cities like Tiruchchirappalli, Titlagarh, Barauni, Khandwa, Jagannathpur, Khurda Road, Prayagraj, Chhapra, Balia, Gaya, Purnia, Varanasi, Darbhanga, Gorakhpur, Lucknow, Jaunpur, Hatia, Basti, Katihar, Danapur,Muzzaffarpur, Saharsa, and so on, the release said.

In these Shramik Special trains, a maximum of around 1,200 passengers can travel observing social distancing. Proper screening of passengers is ensured before they board the train. During the journey, passengers are given free meals and water, the release added.

