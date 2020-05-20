Railways give details of 100 pairs of trains that will run from June 1

New Delhi, May 20, 2020

The Indian Railways today gave details of the 100 pairs of trains that will start running from June 1 in a further but still partial restoration of train services in the country after all passenger trains were banned from March 25 when a nationwide lockdown was imposed to contain the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

While the lockdown has been extended till May 31, some trains have already started running. Since May 1, Shramik Special trains have been running on different routes to carry tens of thousands of stranded migrant workers back to their home states.

Later, on May 12, the Railways also introduced 15 pairs of trains, with only air-conditioned coaches, between Delhi and major cities with several restrictions and social distancing conditions to enable more people to travel on urgent business.

Booking for the 200 passenger services, listed here, will commence from 10 am tomorrow, an official press release said.

Other regular passenger services including all mail/express, passenger and suburban services shall remain cancelled until further advice, it said.

The 200 services will be fully reserved trains having both AC and non-AC classes. General (GS) coaches shall also have reserved seat for sitting. There will be no unreserved coach in the train.

Fare shall be as normal and for General (GS) coaches, being reserved, second seating (2S) fare shall be charged and seat will be provided to all the passengers.

The release said that, for these trains, only online e-ticketing would be done through the IRCTC website or through mobile app. No tickets will be booked across the reservation counter at any railway station. Booking of tickets through ‘agents’, (both IRCTC agents and railway agents) shall not be permitted.

The ARP (advance reservation period) shall be maximum 30 days. RAC and wait list will be generated as per extant rules. However, waiting list ticket holders shall not be permitted to board the train.

No unreserved (UTS) tickets will be issued and no tickets will be issued onboard to any passenger during the journey. No Tatkal and premium Tatkal booking shall be permitted in these trains.

First chart shall be prepared at least 4 hours before scheduled departure and second chart shall be prepared at least 2 hours ((unlike present practice of 30 minutes) before scheduled departure. Only online current booking shall be permitted in between first and second chart preparation.

All passengers shall be compulsorily screened for COVID-19 symptoms and only asymptomatic passengers will be allowed to enter/ board the train.

According to the release, only passengers with confirmed tickets shall be allowed to enter the railway station. All passengers must wear face covers/masks at the entry and during travel. The passengers shall reach the station at least 90 minutes in advance to facilitate thermal screening at the station.

Passengers will have to observe social distancing both at the station and on trains. On arrival at their destination, the travelling passengers will have to adhere to such health protocols as are prescribed by the destination state, it said.

All quotas shall be permitted in these special trains as has been permitted in regular trains. Limited number of reservation (PRS) counters shall be operated for this purpose. However, normal ticket booking cannot be done through these counters.

Concessions: Only four categories of Divyangjan concession and 11 categories of patient concessions are permitted in these special trains..

Railway Passengers (Cancellation of Ticket and Refund of Fare) Rules, 2015 shall be applicable for these trains.

No catering charges shall be included in the fare. Provision for pre-paid meal booking and e-catering shall be disabled. However, IRCTC shall make provision for limited eatables and packaged drinking water on payment basis only in limited trains, having pantry car attached. Information to this effect shall be made available to passengers at the time of booking ticket.

Passengers are encouraged to carry their own food and drinking water.

All static catering and vending units (Multi Purpose stalls, Bookstalls, Misc./Chemist stalls etc) at Railway stations will remain open. In case of Food Plaza and Refreshments rooms etc, cooked items may be served as take away only with no sit-down eating arrangements in place.

No linen, blankets and curtains shall be provided inside the train. Passengers are advised to carry their own linen for the travel. The temperature inside AC coaches shall be suitably regulated for this purpose.

Zonal Railways have been instructed to ensure that there are separate entry and exit gates at Railway stations to the extent feasible so that there is no face to face movement of passengers. Zonal railways will be guided by standard social distancing guidelines on stations and trains and observe the safety, security and hygiene protocols.

All passengers must download and use the Aarogya Setu application. Passengers are advised to travel light.

As per MHA guidelines the movement of the passenger(s) as well as the driver of the vehicle transporting the passenger(s) to and fro the Railway station shall be allowed on the basis of the confirmed e-ticket, the release added.

