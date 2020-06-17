Railways deploy 960 COVID Care Coaches in 5 States, 503 at 9 locations in Delhi

New Delhi, June 17, 2020

Indian Railways have deployed 960 COVID Care coaches in the five states of Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Telangana and Madhya Pradesh as part of its commitment to provide 5,231 converted coaches to be used for the care of mild cases of the coronavirus.

Out of the 960 coaches, 503 have been deployed in Delhi, 20 in Andhra Pradesh, 60 in Telangana, 372 in Uttar Pradesh and 5 in Madhya Pradesh, an official press release said.

In Delhi, the 503 COVID Care coaches are deployed at 9 locations: 50 at Shakurbasti, 267 at Anand Vihar, 21 at Safdarjung, 50 at Sarai Rohilla, 33 at Delhi Cantonment, 30 at Adarsh Nagar, 13 at Shahadra, 13 at Tughlakabad and 26 at Patel Nagar.

In Uttar Pradesh, the 372 coaches have been deployed at 23 locations -- Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyay Jn., Lucknow, Varanasi, Bhadohi, Faizabad, Saharanpur, Mirzapur, Subedarganj, Kanpur, Jhansi, Jhansi Workshop, Agra, Nakha Jungle, Gonda, Nautanwa, Bahraich, Varanasi City, Manduadih, Mau, Bhatni, Bareilly City, Farrukhabad and Kasganj.

In Madhya Pradesh, 5 COVID Care coaches are deployed at Gwalior. In Andhra Pradesh, 20 COVID Care coaches are deployed at Vijayawada while in Telangana, a total of 60 COVID Care coaches are deployed at three locations -- Secunderabad, Kachguda and Adilabad.

The coaches were allocated to the States after the State Governments sent a requisition to the Indian Railways as per the guidelines of the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW).

Railways will deploy two liaison officers for each location of coaches to assist State Government officials. All efforts are being made to reduce the heat in the coaches in the given weather conditions, the release added.

"These coaches can be used for very mild cases that can be clinically assigned to the Covid Care centers as per guidelines issued by MoHFW. These coaches can be used in areas where State has exhausted the facilities and needs to augment capacities for isolation of both suspect and confirmed Covid cases. These facilities are part of the integrated COVID plan developed by MoHFW and NITI Ayog," the release added.

