Railways cancels 85 trains over coronavirus crisis

New Delhi, March 17, 2020

Following coronavirus outbreak, the Indian Railways on Tuesday cancelled 85 trains due to low occupancy in different zones from March 18 to April 1.

A senior Railway Ministry official said the decision to cancel the trains was taken in view of the low occupancy amid the coronavirus outbreak in several states.

The railway official said Central Railway cancelled 23 trains, followed by South Central Railway cancelling 29 trains, Western Railways cancelling 10 trains, northern Railways five, North Western Railways four, East Coast Railways five and South Eastern Railways cancelling nine trains from March 18 to April 1.

The Railways have also increased the prices of the platform tickets at over 250 stations from Rs 10 to Rs 50 to stop the crowding at railway stations, he said.

He said the decision was taken in order to regulate unnecessary crowding at stations, as a temporary measure.

IANS