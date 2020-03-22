Railways cancel all passenger train services till March 31

New Delhi, March 22, 2020

The Indian Railways today extended the cancellation of all passenger train services across the country till midnight on March 31 as part of the measures being taken by the Government to contain the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19).

Accordingly, all originating long-distance Mail/Express and Inter-City trains, including premium trains, and all originating passenger trains shall remain cancelled till 2400 hours on March 31, a circular from the Railway Board to all Zonal Railways and the Konkan Railway said.

Suburban trains and trains of Metro Railway, Kolkata shall be contineud at bare minimum level until midnight tonight.

Thereafter, all suburban trains and trains of Metro Railway, Kolkata shall be totally cancelled from midnight tonight till midnight on March 31, it said.

Trains which had commenced their journey prior to 0400 hours of March 22 will run up to their destinations.

Freight operations shall, however, continue, the circular said.

The Railways had yesterday advised the zonal railways to regulate train services for Sunday in view of the Janata Curfew being observed across the country as part of the fight against COVID-19, because demand was expected to be vastly reduced.

It said suburban services in Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Chennai and Secunderbad shall be reduced to bare minimum level on Sunday .

It also said all passenger trains originating between midnight of 21/22.03.20 to 2200 hrs of 22.03.20 shall be cancelled.

All long-distance mail/express and Intercity trains (including Premium trains) originating between 0400 hrs and 2200 hrs on Sunday were cancelled.

The Railways have made arrangements to facilitate hassle-free refund to passengers affected by train cancellations.

IANS