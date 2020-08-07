Rail traffic on Madure-Pernem section of Konkan Railway suspended after heavy rains

New Delhi, August 7, 2020

Rail traffic between Madure and Pernem stations of Karwar region on the Konkan Railway was today suspended till further advice after a wall inside the Pernem tunnel collapsed in early this morning following heavy rains in the last 24 hours.

The Pernem tunnel is located at km 384/6-7 between the two stations and the wall collapsed at around 0250 hours today, an official press release said.

"The traffic in this section has been suspended till further advice. There are no casualties or injuries reported yet. Konkan Railway officials rushed to the site for early restoration," it said.

As a consequence the following trains have been diverted:

Train No. 02617 Ernakulam – H. Nizamuddin Superfast Special Express is diverted via. Madgaon - Londa – Miraj - Pune - Panvel – Kalyan from 06th to 20th August 2020 (15 trips).

Train No. 02618 H. Nizamuddin – Ernakulam Superfast Special Express is diverted via. Panvel – Pune – Miraj – Londa – Madgaon from 06th to 20th August 2020 (15 trips).

Train No. 06346 Thiruvananthapuram Central – Lokmanya Tilak (T) Special Express is diverted via. Madgaon - Londa – Miraj - Pune - Panvel from 06th to 20th August 2020 (15 trips).

Train No. 06345 Lokmanya Tilak (T) - Thiruvananthapuram Central is diverted via. Panvel – Pune – Miraj – Londa – Madgaon from 07th to 20th August 2020 (14 trips).

Train No. 02432 New Delhi - Thiruvananthapuram Central Rajdhani Special Express is diverted via. Panvel – Pune – Miraj – Londa – Madgaon from 09th to 18th August 2020 (06 trips).

Train No. 02431 Thiruvananthapuram Central - New Delhi Rajdhani Special Express is diverted via. Madgaon - Londa – Miraj - Pune - Panvel from 06th to 20th August 2020 (07 trips).

Train No. 02284 H. Nizamuddin – Ernakulam Duranto Special Express is diverted via. Panvel – Pune – Miraj – Londa – Madgaon from 08th to 15th August 2020 (02 trips).

Train No. 02283 Ernakulam – H. Nizamuddin Duranto Special Express is diverted via. Madgaon - Londa – Miraj - Pune - Panvel from 11th to 18th August 2020 (02 trips).

Passengers may contact 022-27587939 or 10722 for train inquiry. Train position can also be viewed on Konkan Railway website, the release added.

