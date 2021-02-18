Rail blockade by farmers: Railways tighten security, deploys additional forces

New Delhi, February 18, 2021

In the wake of the farm unions' four-hour "rail roko" demonstration on Thursday, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) has stepped up security measures and deployed 20 additional companies across Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Punjab and Haryana to prevent any untoward incident.

Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), the umbrella body of 40 farm unions, has called for the rail blockade from 12 noon to 4 pm today.

Speaking to IANS, RPF Director General Arun Kumar said, "We have made additional deployment across the country and also coordinated with the state agencies and state police."

He said, "They (state police) are also deployed and the CRPF has been deployed at several places."

When asked, if there has been additional measures in Delhi, Haryana and Punjab, as the farmers have been camping at various points on Delhi's borders with Haryana and Uttar Pradesh since November 26 last year, he said, "Nothing specific for Delhi. In Northern Railway, which covers areas like Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana, additional measures have been taken up."

He said that the RPF has deployed 20 additional companies across Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana and poll bound West Bengal.

"Railways have appealed for peace. We will have additional security focus across Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal. Twenty additional companies of RPF have been deployed," Kumar said.

Besides the RPF, the Railway ministry has put the Government Railway Police (GRP) on high alert. Senior officials conducted checks at railway stations and have identified vulnerable spots.

Meanwhile, in Gurugram , the RPF, the GRP and the district police have beefed up security deployment in view of the "rail roko" protest.

The Gurugram police along with the RPF and the GRP have been carrying out security checks at Patli railway station where the SKM had announced to hold peaceful protest against the farm laws.

"We will ensure that no harms is caused to any railway property and no passenger face any inconvenience. We will not stop any train. The farmers' demonstration will continue till the government withdraws all the three 'black' laws," SKM Gurugram president, Chaudhary Santokh Singh said.

