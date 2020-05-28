Rahul speaks up for poor migrants, asks govt for financial help for them

New Delhi, May 28, 2020

Speaking in the Congress' "Speak Up India" campaign on Thursday to take the voice of the poor, migrants, small businesses and the middle class to the Central government, party leader Rahul Gandhi said: "India does not need debt, India needs money."

The former Congress President said: "People need money. Every poor should be given Rs 7,500 for six months. MGNREGA should be extended for 200 days, MSMEs should be given a financial package and migrant workers walking back should be given proper transportation."

The Congress campaign has asked all party workers to go online and raise the demands of the poor and migrants.

"Due to COVID-19, a storm has come in India, the poor have been hurt most. Migrant workers have to walk hungry for hundreds of kilometres across the country and the MSMEs, which provide jobs to crores of people, are shutting down," Rahul Gandhi said.

The Congress asked its workers to start the campaign at 11 a.m. and demand that all migrants are provided transport to reach home safely. The party workers have also been told to demand raising employment days to 200 under MGNREGA, an immediate financial help of Rs 10,000 to the poor and a financial package for small industries.

The online campaign includes messages through Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Youtube accounts.

IANS