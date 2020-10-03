Rahul, Priyanka meet Hathras victim's family

Hathras (Uttar Pradesh), October 3, 2020

Politics is on the boil over the Hathras gangrape incident in Uttar Pradesh as Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrived in Hathras with Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to meet the victim's family on Saturday.

Priyanka hugged the victim's mother and said that "Congress is with you in this hour of crisis". They met the family for about 15 minutes.

As with the DGP and Additional Chief Secretary's meeting with the family, the district administration had arranged to sit on a mat on the floor. However, Rahul Gandhi took the deceased's father and brothers to a separate room and locked it as media personnel were kept out.

The Uttar Pradesh government has pulled up several police officials including the SP in the case amid efforts to resolve the matter.