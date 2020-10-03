Rahul-led Congress team to visit Hathras on Saturday

New Delhi, October 3, 2020

Two days after former Congress President Rahul Gandhi Gandhi was roughed up while marching towards Hathras to meet the victim's family, he will once again attempt to go to the Uttar Pradesh district on Saturday along with several party leaders.

According to party leaders, several Congress MPs under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi will go to Hathras on Saturday afternoon to meet the grieving family of the 19-year-old woman, who was brutally assaulted and murdered, and whose body was cremated surreptitiously in the middle of the night by the administration.

A party leader said that the Congress delegation led by Rahul Gandhi will meet the family members to hear their grievances and demand justice for the victim and her family, who have been denied justice and left severely traumatized by the BJP government in their desperate attempt to hide the truth of the heinous crime perpetrated on the victim.

Rahul Gandhi was supposed to participate in a tractor rally in Punjab on Saturday. However, the tractor rally against the controversial farm laws has been postponed to Sunday.

The village of the victim has been sealed off for the last two days and the media and political leaders are not allowed to go inside.

On Friday, Trinamool Congress MP Derek O'Brien was also stopped by the Uttar Pradesh Police just a few kms away from the village of the victim in the Hathras district.

On Friday, Priyanka Gandhi attended a prayer meeting at the Valmiki temple for the Hathras rape victim and said that the family of the woman "should not feel alone".

On Thursday, Rahul Gandhi along with Priyanka Gandhi tried to go to Hathras, but they were not allowed to pass the Gautam Buddha Nagar district and their vehicles were stopped on the Yamuna Expressway.

The Congress leaders then started marching towards Hathras following which the Uttar Pradesh Police personnel manhandled Rahul Gandhi. In the scuffle with police personnel, he fell on the ground.

The Congress leaders were then detained by the Uttar Pradesh Police and then sent back to Delhi.

The 19-year-old Dalit woman was allegedly gang-raped in Hathras by four men. She died at Delhi's Safdarjung hospital on Tuesday morning.

IANS