Rahul Gandhi to hold conversation with Nobel laureate Abhijit Banerjee on COVID-19 impact

- Home
- National
- Business
- International
- Sports
- People
- Arts & Entertainment
- Lifestyle
- More
- All Stories
New Delhi, May 4, 2020
Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will hold a conversation with well-known economist and Nobel laureate Abhijit Banerjee on ways of dealing with the economic fallout of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic that has hit the world.
The conversation will be streamed on the social media platforms of the Congress as well as Gandhi at 9 am tomorrow, the party said late this evening.
"@RahulGandhi in conversation with Nobel Laureate, Prof. Abhijit Banerjee discussing the critical issues of COVID-19 & its economic impact.
"Please tune in tomorrow at 9 AM to watch this inspiring conversation aimed at providing the way ahead," the Congress said on Twitter.
This is the second of a series of such interactions that Gandhi has planned with global and Indian thought leaders on the current crisis.
On April 30, he had held a conversation with renowned economist and former Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Raghuram Rajan on the COVID-19 crisis and the way forward for the country.
NNN