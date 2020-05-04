Rahul Gandhi to hold conversation with Nobel laureate Abhijit Banerjee on COVID-19 impact

New Delhi, May 4, 2020

Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will hold a conversation with well-known economist and Nobel laureate Abhijit Banerjee on ways of dealing with the economic fallout of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic that has hit the world.

The conversation will be streamed on the social media platforms of the Congress as well as Gandhi at 9 am tomorrow, the party said late this evening.

"@RahulGandhi in conversation with Nobel Laureate, Prof. Abhijit Banerjee discussing the critical issues of COVID-19 & its economic impact.

"Please tune in tomorrow at 9 AM to watch this inspiring conversation aimed at providing the way ahead," the Congress said on Twitter.

This is the second of a series of such interactions that Gandhi has planned with global and Indian thought leaders on the current crisis.

On April 30, he had held a conversation with renowned economist and former Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Raghuram Rajan on the COVID-19 crisis and the way forward for the country.

