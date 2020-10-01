Rahul Gandhi pushed on ground, detained en route Hathras

Later Rahul Gandhi told the media, "Just now police pushed me, lathicharged me and threw me on the ground. I want to ask, can only (Narendra) Modiji walk in this country? Can't a normal person walk? Our vehicle was stopped, so we started walking."

The Uttar Pradesh Police Personnel also told Gandhi he was being detained as he was marching in an area where section 144 has been imposed. The section relates to assembly of not more than five people at one place.

Gandhi said that even if Section 144 had been imposed, he will walk alone towards Hathras to meet the family of the rape victim.

The Congress leaders then had a heated exchange with police personnel.

According to Ranvijay Singh, Additional DCP, Gautam Budh Nagar, Rahul Gandhi has been taken into custody and he won't be allowed to go further as the police have a letter from DM Hathras saying that if Gandhi goes there, it may disturb the law and order situation in the district.

Also, there is the issue of providing security cover.

Rahul Gandhi along with Priyanka, Randeep Singh Surjewala, Rajiv Shukla and several other top leaders were walking towards Hathras to meet the family of the victims a day after the last rites of the rape victim was allegedly performed during the night in the absence of her family members.

IANS