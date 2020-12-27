Rahul Gandhi on short personal visit abroad: Congress

New Delhi, December 27, 2020

Just a day before the foundation day of the party, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi has left for short personal trip abroad.

Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala confirmed the news to media. The trip comes at a time when the party is to celebrate its foundation day on Monday and take out a Tiranga Yatra across the country.

Rahul Gandhi on Thursday had led a delegation to meet President Ram Nath Kovind against the farm laws and submitted a memorandum to him urging that he should ask the government to reconsider the demands of the farmers.

He had also demanded a joint session of Parliament and withdrawal of the three agricultural laws.

IANS