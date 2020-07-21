Rahul Gandhi hits out at Modi, questions priorities

New Delhi, July 21, 2020

Continuing his attack on the Narendra Modi government, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday taunted the much-hyped "Atmanirbhar Bharat (self reliant India) programme of the Centre and called out the "misplaced" priorities given to events since February when coronavirus (COVID-19) cases were just starting off which have now risen to more than 11 lakh.

Gandhi tweeted: "Achievements of government during the Covid-19 period: In February, Namaste Trump (US President Donald Trump's visit to India); in March, Madhya Pradesh government toppled; in April, lighting candles; in May, sixth anniversary of the government; in June, virtual rally in Bihar and in July attempt to topple the Rajasthan government.

"This is the reason why the nation is self reliant in the fight against Covid-19." In just five months, India was now the third-worst hit country by the pandemic.

His remarks came amid the crisis in Rajasthan being faced by the Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government with rebel from within led by his deputy Sachin Pilot, who has refused to back down.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had given the call for "Atmanirbhar Bharat" during the lockdown to revive the sagging economy which was badly hit due to the pandemic.

IANS