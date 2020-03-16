Rahul Gandhi asks govt to name top 50 wilful defaulters

New Delhi, March 16, 2020

Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Monday asked in the Lok Sabha the names of the top 50 wilful defaulters of bank loans.

Gandhi asked the government to give the names and what steps it had taken to recover the loans from the defaulters.

"Prime Minister says that those who have taken loans from the banks and have fled from the country will be brought back to India. I asked for the names of those who have defaulted, but I did not get any reply. My question is who are the 50 top wilful defaulters," Gandhi in the Lok Sabha.

Minister of State for Finance Anurag Thakur rose to reply to Gandhi's question, but the Congress leaders objected and demanded answers from the Finance Minister. To this, the Speaker said that the MoS can reply to the question.

Thakur said that the names are on the site and that most of the advances had been given during the UPA government.

IANS