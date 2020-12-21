Qawwals, other artistes voice support to protesting farmers

New Delhi, December 21, 2020

With the protest by farmers on the Delhi borders continuing for nearly a month now, more and more artistes are coming out in their support. Well-known qawwali singers Sabri Sufi Brothers and other artistes visited the Singhu entry point and voiced their support to the farmers.

The Sabri Sufi Brothers reached the Singhu border on Sunday and also distributed food items and blankets to the farmers protesting in the bone-chilling cold. They were accompanied by singer Pinky Paras, artistes Kamsar Hayat Nizami and Naushad Baba from Ajmer Sharif dargah at Sarwar in Rajasthan.

"We have come to the Singhu border to extend our support to the protesting farmers. The farmers are camping on the roads in such shivering cold. We have distributed 1,500 blankets to the farmers as well as 1,500 packets of food items," a statement on behalf of the Sabri Sufi Brothers IANS said.

It is not the first time that artistes have come out in support of the farmers from Punjab, Haryana and other states. Earlier, famous Punjab singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh, Bollywood actress Swara Bhaskar and famous artistes from Haryana and other parts of the country had also extended support.

The farmers protesting on the Delhi borders since November 26 are demanding the repeal of three new central farm laws. At least five rounds of talks between the farmer leaders and the Centre on the former's demands have remained inconclusive.

IANS