PTI journalist in Ranchi found dead

Ranchi, August 13, 2020

P V Ramanujam, a senior journalist and chief of the Ranchi bureau of news agency Press Trust of India (PTI), was found dead on Thursday.

According to the police, Ramanujam was found hanging from the ceiling fan in his office-cum-residence. According to his colleague, he was under pressure for the last few days.

He is survived by his wife and a son.

The Ranchi PTI office runs inside a government building situated near the Raj Bhawan. Ramanujam went to his chamber on Wednesday night, which was the last time that he was seen alive. Apparently, his wife found him hanging on Thursday morning.

"The demise of the senior journalist is very sad. He was a simple person. His death is an eyeopener for the media fraternity and it also reflects the working condition," said Kausendra, a member of Ranchi Press Club.

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren and Union Tribal Affairs Minister Arjun Munda have expressed grief over the death of Ramanujam. His cremation will be held on Friday.

IANS