PSLV-C50 lifts off with communication satellite CMS-01

New Delhi, December 17, 2020

India's workhorse Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV-C50) lifted off from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) at Sriharikota on the eastern coast of the country on Thursday afternoon with communication satellite CMS-01 on board.

The launch took place as scheduled for 1541 hours IST in near text-book conditions from the Second Launch Pad (SLP) of SDSC.

The countdown for the PSLV-C50/CMS-01 mission had commenced at 1441 yesterday.

PSLV-C50 is the 52nd mission of PSLV, while CMS-01 is the 42nd communication satelllite of India, envisaged for providing services in Extended-C Band of the frequency spectrum.

The Extended-C Band coverage will include Indian mainland, Andaman & Nicobar and Lakshadweep Islands.

PSLV-C50 was the 22nd flight of PSLV in XL configuration (with six strap-on motors). This was the 77th launch vehicle mission from SDSC, Sriharikota, Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) sources said.

About 20 minutes into its flight, PSLV-C50 will eject CMS-01 into geosynchronous transfer orbit (GTO) and from there, the satellite will be taken up and positioned at geosynchronous stationary orbit.

The CMS-01 will be a replacement for GSAT-12 that weighed 1,410 kg and was launched on July 11, 2011 with a mission life of eight years.

