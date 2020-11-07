PSLV-C49 launches earth observation satellite EOS-01, nine customer satellites into orbit

New Delhi, November 7, 2020

India's workhorse Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV-C49) today successfully launched earth observation satellite EOS-01, its primary passenger, and nine international customer satellites into their intended orbit.

EOS-01 is intended for applications in agriculture, forestry and disaster management support, Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) said.

The launch took place in text book fashion at 1511 hours from the first launch pad of the Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) at Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh.

After 15 minutes and 20 seconds, EOS-01 was successfully injected into its orbit. Subsequently, nine commercial satellites were placed in their intended orbits.

After separation, the two solar arrays of EOS-01 were deployed automatically and the ISRO Telemetry Tracking and Command Network at Bengaluru assumed control of the satellite.

In the coming days, the satellite will be brought to its final operational configuration, ISRO said.

This was the 51st mission of PSLV and the second flight of its DL variant, with two solid strap-on motors. The DL variant was used for the first time to put the Microsat R satellite into orbit on January 24, 2019.

The nine customer satellites -- four each from the United States (Lemur multi-mission remote sensing satellites) and Luxembourg (maritime application satellites by Kleos Space) one from Lithuania (a technology demonstrator) -- were launched under a commercial arrangement with NewSpace India Limited (NSIL).

The launch took place with strict COVID-19 pandemic protocols in place. Among other things, media personnel were not present and the launch viewing gallery was closed.

Apart from Doordarshan and other television channels, the live telecast of the launch was available on ISRO's website, YouTube, Facebook and Twitter channels.

This is the first space mission for ISRO from India in 2020. On January 17, 2020, India's telecommunication satellite, the 3,357 kg GSAT-30 -- a replacement for INSAT-4A, was successfully launched into a Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit (GTO) from Kourou launch base in French Guyana by an Ariane rocket.

The primary passenger of the 44.5 metre tall PSLV-C49 was the Indian radar imaging satellite EOS-01 (formerly RISAT-2BR2) with synthetic aperture radar (SAR) that can shoot pictures in all-weather conditions.

The satellite can take pictures day and night and will be useful for surveillance as well as civilian activities.

The PSLV is a four-stage/engine rocket powered by solid and liquid fuels alternatively with six booster motors strapped on to the first stage to give higher thrust during the initial flight moments.

