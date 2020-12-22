Protesting farmers show black flags to Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar

Chandigarh, December 22, 2020

Protesting farmers on Tuesday showed black flags to Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar in Ambala where he went for canvassing for the Bharatiya Janata Party's mayoral and ward candidates.

As his convoy was passing from Aggarsain Chowk in Ambala, the farmers tried to block it. However, the police prevented them and ensured a safe passage for the Chief Minister.

The farmers, who were protesting against the Centre's farms laws, were carrying black flags.

Khattar was in Ambala to address a public meeting in support of candidates for the Municipal Corporation polls.

IANS