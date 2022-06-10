Prophet comment row: Protests erupt across several states

New Delhi, June 10, 2022

Protests erupted across several cities in India on Friday against the controversial comments on Prophet Mohammed made by suspended BJP spokespersons Nupur Sharma and Naveen Jindal, with the agitators demanding their arrest.

Protests were witnessed in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Ranchi, Ahmedabad, Navi Mumbai, Ludhiana, Hyderabad and Jammu & Kashmir.

The protest turned violent in Prayagraj and police had to take action against many people. However the situation is under control.

In Delhi, shops were partially closed in some areas as massive police deployment was made to prevent any untoward situation.

A massive protest broke out at Jama Masjid in the national capital.

"People had gathered in large numbers for just 15-20 minutes after which the crowd dispersed. The situation is now under control," a senior Delhi Police official said.

Soon after the Friday prayers, people had gathered on the stairs just outside the Jama Masjid, holding placards against Sharma and Jindal.

"As the protest was carried out without any prior permission from the Delhi Police, a legal action will be initiated," the official said.

Jama Masjid's Shahi Imam Ahmed Bukhari said no call was given for the protest.

"I don't know who the protesters are," Bukhari claimed.

India faced a major pushback on the Prophet row after Muslim countries protested on the issue, envoys were summoned and Qatar, Kuwait, UAE, Iran and several other countries issued statements.

The government has, however, said that the statements did not reflect its views but of "fringe elements".

IANS