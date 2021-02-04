Priyanka meets family of deceased farmer in UP

Rampur (Uttar Pradesh), February 4, 2021

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday met the family of the deceased farmer Navreet Singh, who had died during the Republic Day violence in Delhi when his tractor overturned.

Priyanka reached the residence of the deceased farmer in the Dibdiba village in Vilaspur tehsil in the afternoon and attended the "antim ardas" (prayer meeting). She offered her condolences and paid floral tributes.

She sat in the women's enclosure where she interacted with the female family members.

Later, addressing the gathering, Priyanka said that the martyrdom of Navreet would not go in vain.

"The whole nation is with you. Everyone knows that farmers are being wronged. To term farmers as terrorists is unacceptable," she said.

Samajwadi Party leader Ram Govind Chaudhary and Rashtriya Lok Dal leader Jayant Chaudhary were among the other prominent political leaders who were present there.

Interestingly, the family members repeatedly said that it was not a political event but a prayer meeting.

IANS