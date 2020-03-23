Private vehicles banned in Rajasthan as coronavirus cases swell to 32

Jaipur, March 23, 2020

As the total number of coronavirus patients in Rajasthan went up to 32 on Monday with four new positive cases coming up, two from Pratapgarh and two from Jodhpur, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot announced a ban on all private vehicles from Tuesday.

In his tweet on Monday, he said, "To save lives from #coronavirus infection, we have taken the decision to ban all private vehicles on roads from tomorrow. Only vehicles related to essential services and those in exempted services would be allowed. State highway tolls will also be closed from 12 o'clock midnight."

Additional Chief Secretary health Rohit Kumar Singh said, "1,227 samples have been tested so far in state, out of which 32 are positive, 1,112 are negative while 89 are awaited."

Gehlot has also appealed to people to stay indoors and consider the lockdown as a self-imposed curfew.

In his tweet, Gehlot said, "I am appealing to all of you for the sake of your lives. Stay indoors and take this lockdown as curfew. This lockdown should be considered as self-imposed curfew by you or else we shall have to impose in the state," he said.

IANS