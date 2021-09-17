President, VP, Rahul, Uddhav and others greet Modi on his 71st birthday

New Delhi, September 17, 2021

President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice-President M. Venkaiah Naidu, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, NCP leader Sharad Pawar, Shiv Sena leaders, and several Chief Ministers, Governors and Bollywood stars on Friday greeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 71st birthday.

Wishing Modi, President Kovind tweeted, "Happy birthday and best wishes to Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi. I wish you good health and long life and continue to serve the nation with your well-known spirit of 'Aharnisham Sevamahe'."

Vice-President Naidu said, "My best wishes to Prime Minister, Narendra Bhai Modi ji on his birthday today. His exceptional vision, exemplary leadership and dedicated service have led to all-round growth of the nation. May he be blessed with a long, healthy and happy life ahead."

Greeting Modi on his birthday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said, "Happy birthday to the country's popular leader Prime Minister Narendra Modi. I pray to God for your good health and long life.

"Modi ji not only gave the country the thought of thinking ahead of time and proving its resolve with the culmination of hard work, but also showed it by making it a reality."

Wishing the Prime Minister, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said, "Happy birthday to Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi. Known for his decision-making ability, imagination and vision, Modiji's resolve to make India a self-reliant India is a symbol of his vision and strong will."

Greeting Prime Minister, BJP Chief J.P. Nadda said, "Happy birthday to world's most popular leader Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicated to the empowerment of the last man in the society, visionary, decisive leadership and a symbol of tireless work. I pray for your long and healthy life."

Wishing Modi, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi tweeted, "Happy birthday, Modi ji."

The Shiv Sena-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government leaders on Friday warmly greeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 71st birthday, wishing him the best of health and a long life.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said: "We wish him a long and healthy life on his birthday."

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar in his birthday greetings added: "We expect the PM to ensure equal justice and development opportunities to Maharashtra and other countrymen."

Sena MP and Chief Spokesperson Sanjay Raut lauded Modi as "the tallest and unchallenged leader" who has brought political stability with the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party' full majority.

"We may have our political differences but today he is the tallest leader, with nobody who can challenge him, and heading a party with full majority in parliament," Raut said.

Nationalist Congress Party President Sharad Pawar tweeted: "Warm Birthday wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modiji. I wish him good health and happiness."

Maharashtra Congress Legislature Party Leader and Revenue Minister Balasaheb Thorat and others retweeted senior party leader Rahul Gandhi's tweet wishing the PM happy birthday.

Leaders from various political parties, celebs, glamour personalities and commoners have expressed their wishes and prayers for Modi.

Governors and chief ministers of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh also greeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 71st birthday.

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan took to Twitter to wish Modi. "Happy Birthday to Visionary leader who made Self reliant India: Reformative India :Resilient India:Resurgent India:Glorious India :Super strong leader who Made Mother India Proud Globally," she wrote.

Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao greeted the Prime Minister on his birthday. He sent a letter, conveying his best wishes.

"On behalf of the Government and people of Telangana, I wish you a very happy birthday. May God bless you with good health and long life for serving the nation for many more years," reads the letter.

Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan also greeted Modi on birthday. "I along with the people of Andhra Pradesh, with pleasure and privilege convey our heartiest felicitations and warm greetings to you on your Birthday," tweeted the governor.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has also greeted the Prime Minister.

Eminent personalities from the Bollywood and music world like Lata Mangeshkar, Asha Bhosle, Anup Jalota and many others recounted their experiences with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on social media.

To mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday and his decades in public service , the BJP youth wing, Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) will be undertaking various welfare and awareness programmes and host "Nava Bharat Mela" from September 17 to October 7 across the country.

IANS