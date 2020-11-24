President travels by Air India One - B777 aircraft on its inaugural flight to Chennai

New Delhi, November 24, 2020

President Ram Nath Kovind boarded the Air India One - B777 aircraft for its inaugural flight to Chennai today.

The President is visiting Tirupati in Andhra Pradesh to offer prayers at the Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple.

This is the first flight of the Air India One – B777 aircraft with the Head of State on board. The aircraft is fuel efficient and has longer range than the B747-400 that are deployed for similar VVIP operations. The aircraft has state-of-art interiors with reduced noise levels.

On the occasion of inaugural flight of Air India One – B777, President Kovind commended pilots, crew members and the entire team of the Air India and the Indian Air Force for operating the state-of-the-art aircrafts and facilitating VVIP movements within India and on state visits abroad.

