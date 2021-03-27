President Ram Nath Kovind referred to AIIMS for further treatment

New Delhi, March 27, 2021

President Ram Nath Kovind has been shifted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) here on Saturday from the Army's Research and Referral (R&R) Hospital for further treatment. His condition is stated to be "stable".

"He is being referred to AIIMS, Delhi for further investigation," the Army Hospital said in a statement.

Kovind, 75, was admitted to the Army Hospital here on Friday morning after complaining of a chest discomfort. He later underwent routine tests and was put under observation.

IANS