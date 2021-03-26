President Ram Nath Kovind in hospital after chest discomfort
New Delhi, March 26, 2021

President Ram Nath Kovind was admitted to the Army's Research and Referral (R&R) Hospital in New Delhi on Friday morning owing to chest discomfort.

The President, 75, complained of chest discomfort in the morning and thereafter he was rushed to the military hospital.

The President, who underwent routine tests and was put under observation, is now in a stable condition, the hospital said.

In a statement, the hospital authorities said: "He is undergoing routine check-ups and is under observation. His condition is stable."

Sources said the President will stay in the hospital till the time the entire medical diagnosis is complete.

