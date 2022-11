New Delhi, November 20, 2022

President Droupadi Murmu underwent cataract surgery of her right eye at the Army Hospital (Referral & Research) in New Delhi on Sunday morning.

"Surgery was successful and she has been discharged from the hospital," a press release from Rashtrapati Bhavan said.

Her left eye was also successfully operated for cataract on October 16 at the Army Hospital.

