President Murmu to visit Karnataka from September 26-28

New Delhi, September 25, 2022

President Droupadi Murmu, will visit Karnataka from September 26 to 28.

This will be her first visit to any state as the President of India, an official press release said.

On September 26, the President will inaugurate the Mysuru Dasara Festival at Chamundi Hills, Mysuru. On the same day, she will attend the felicitation function "Poura Sanmana" organized by the Hubli-Dharwad Municipal Corporation at Hubali.

She will also inaugurate the new campus of the Indian Institute of Information Technology Dharwad at Dharwad.

On September 27, the President will inaugurate the Integrated Cryogenic Engines Manufacturing Facility of Hindustan Aeronautics Limited in Bengaluru. On that occasion, she will also lay the foundation stone for the Zonal Institute of Virology (South Zone) virtually.

On the same day, the President will grace the inaugural function of the St. Joseph’s University; and will also attend a civic reception hosted by Government of Karnataka in her honour in Bengaluru.

On September 28, the President will return to New Delhi, the release added.

