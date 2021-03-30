President Kovind undergoes cardiac bypass surgery at AIIMS in Delhi

New Delhi, March 30, 2021

President Ram Nath Kovind underwent cardiac bypass surgery at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) here this morning.

"Surgery was successful. He is stable and is being closely monitored by a team of senior doctors," a brief statement from Rashtrapati Bhavan said.

Kovind, 75, had initially been admitted to the Army Hospital (Research & Referral) here on Friday morning after complaining of chest discomfort. He later underwent routine tests there and was put under observation.

On Saturday, doctors at the Army Hospital referred him to AiIMS and he was shifted to the premier hospital that afternoon.

After investigations, doctors at AIIMS advised him to undergo a planned bypass procedure.

NNN