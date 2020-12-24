President Kovind to visit Diu from December 25-28

New Delhi, December 24, 2020

President Ram Nath Kovind will visit pay a four-day visit to Diu from tomorrow, an official press release said here today.

Tomorrow, the President will inaugurate the Jalandhar Circuit House in Diu.

On December 26, he will inaugurate or lay the foundation stone for various developmental projects in Diu such as inauguration of first academic session of IIIT Vadodara-International Campus Diu; and Kamleshwar School, Ghoghla; laying of foundation stones for construction of a school at Saudwadi; improvement of 1.3 kilometre heritage walk-way on Diu City Wall; conservation and facade restoration of heritage precincts (Zampa and market precinct); upgradation of fruits and vegetable market at Fort Road; and development of integrated municipal solid waste management system for entire urban and rural areas of Diu district.

On the same day, he will also inaugurate the INS Khukhri Memorial, the release said.

On December 27, the President will visit the Diu Fort to inaugurate the Light and Sound show.

The President will return to New Delhi on December 28, the release added.

