President Kovind to undergo bypass procedure at AIIMS

President Ram Nath KovindFile photo
New Delhi, March 27, 2021

President Ram Nath Kovind, who was shifted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) here today, will undergo a bypass procedure, most likely on Tuesday, March 30, official sources said.

Kovind, 75, who had been admitted to the Army Hospital (Research & Referral) here yesterday morning after complaining of chest discomfort. He later underwent routine tests and was put under observation.

This morning, doctors at the Army Hospital referred him to AIIMS and he was shifted to the premier hospital this afternoon.

"Post investigations, doctors have advised him to undergo a planned bypass procedure which is expected to be performed on the morning of March 30, Tuesday.

"The President’s health is stable and he is under the care of the experts at the AIIMS," a press release from Rashtrapati Bhavan added.

