President Kovind to pay three-day visit to Tamil Nadu
President Ram Nath Kovind and his wife Savita KovindFile photo
National

President Kovind to pay three-day visit to Tamil Nadu

NetIndian News Network

New Delhi, March 9, 2021

President Ram Nath Kovind will leave here this evening on a three-day visit to Tamil Nadu.

An official press release said that Kovind would visit Vellore tomorrow to attend the 16th annual convocation of the Thiruvalluvar University.

On March 11, the President will attend the 41st annual convocation of Anna University in Chennai, the release added.

NNN

Chennai
Tamil Nadu
President Ram Nath Kovind
Vellore

Related Stories

No stories found.

Firework

NetIndian
www.netindian.in