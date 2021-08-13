President Kovind to address the nation on the eve of 75th Independence Day

New Delhi, August 13, 2021

President Ram Nath Kovind will addres the nation tomorrow on the eve of the 75th Independence Day.

The address will be broadcast from 1900 hours on the entire national network of All India Radio (AIR) and telecast over all channels of Doordarshan in Hindi followed by the English version, an official press release said.

The broadcast of the address in Hindi and English on Doordarshan will be followed by broadcast in regional languages by regional channels of Doordarshan.

AIR will broadcast regional language versions at 2130 hours on its respective regional networks, the release added.

