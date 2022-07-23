President Kovind to address nation on Sunday on the eve of demitting office

New Delhi, July 23, 2022

President Ram Nath Kovind will address the nation tomorrow on the eve of demitting office at the end of his five-year term.

The address will be broadcast from 1900 hours on the entire national network of All India Radio (AIR) and telecast over all channels of Doordarshan in Hindi followed by the English version.

The broadcast of the address in Hindi and English on Doordarshan will be followed by broadcast in regional languages by regional channels of Doordarshan.

AIR will broadcast regional language versions from 2130 hours onwards on its respective regional networks, a press release from Rashtrapati Bhavan added.

NNN