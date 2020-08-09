President honours freedom fighters on 78th anniversary of 'Quit India Movement'

New Delhi, August 9, 2020

President Ram Nath Kovind honoured and felicitated 202 freedom fighters from across the country on the occasion of the 78th anniversary of Quit India Day today.

Every year, the President hosts an ‘At Home’ reception at Rashtrapati Bhavan on the anniversary of the Quit India Movement on August 9 to honour freedom fighters.

But the reception could not be held this year in view of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Therefore, State and Union Territory governments have been requested to honour and felicitate freedom fighters with a shawl and angavastram by District Magistrate/Additional District Magistrate/Sub-Divisional Magistrate at their homes on behalf of the President.

Rashtrapati Bhavan has provided angvastram and shawls to the State/UT Governments through their Resident Commissioners here, an official press release added.

