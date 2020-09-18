President accepts resignation of Harsimrat Kaur Badal, Tomar given charge of Food Processing Industries

New Delhi, September 18, 2020

President Ram Nath Kovind, as advised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has accepted the resignation of Harsimrat Kaur Badal from the Union Council of Ministers, with immediate effect.

Further, as advised by the Prime Minister, The President has directed that Narendra Singh Tomar, Minister of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare, Rural Welfare and Panchayati Raj, be assigned the charge of the Ministry of Food Processing Industries, in addition to his existing portfolios, a press communique from Rashtrapati Bhavan said this morning.

Ms Badal was the lone Minister from the Shiromani Akali Dal, a founding member of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA), in the Narendra Modi government. She resigned from the Union Cabinet on Thursday evening in protest as the government tabled two more farm sector-related Bills in the Lok Sabha amid widespread protests by farmers in Punjab and Haryana.

The SAD had also protested against the first of three such bills, which has already been passed by the Lok Sabha.

"I have resigned from Union Cabinet in protest against anti-farmer ordinances and legislation. Proud to stand with farmers as their daughter and sister," Ms Badal said in a tweet.

She and her husband and SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal are the only two Lok Sabha MPs from the party.

NNN