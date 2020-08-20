Pranab Mukherjee's respiratory parameters show slight improvement

New Delhi, August 20, 2020

Former President Pranab Mukherjee, who underwent an emergency surgery here on August 10 for the removal of a clot in the brain, has shown a slight improvement in his respiratory parameteres but he continued to be on ventilatory support, doctors treating him said today.

"The respiratory parameters of Hon’ble Shri Pranab Mukherjee have shown slight improvement though he continues to be on ventilatory support," a bulletin issued by the Army (Research & Referral) Hospital at Delhi Cantonment here said.

"His vital and clinical parameters remain stable and are being closely monitored by a team of specialists," the bulletin added.

Yesterday, the hospital had said that there had been a decline in Mukherjee's medical condition and that he had developed features of lung infection.

Mukherjee, 84, who has multiple co-morbidities, was admitted to the hospital in a critical condition on August 10. While undergoing tests at the hospital, he was also found to be positive for coronavirus (COVID-19).

"Workup at the hospital revealed a large brain clot for which he underwent emergency life-saving surgery. Post surgery he continues to remain critical on ventilatory support. He was also found to be COVID-19 positive," the hospital had said on that day.

The veteran Congress leader had served as the President of India from July 25, 2012 to July 25, 2017.

