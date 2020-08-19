Pranab Mukherjee
Pranab Mukherjee|File photo
National

Pranab Mukherjee's medical condition declines, remains on ventilatory support

NetIndian News Network

New Delhi, August 19, 2020

Former President Pranab Mukherjee, who underwent an emergency surgery here on August 10 for the removal of a clot in the brain, has suffered a decline in his health condition, doctors attending on him said today.

"There has been a decline in the medical condition of Hon’ble Shri Pranab Mukherjee as he has developed features of lung infection," a bulletin issued by the Army (Research & Referral) Hospital in Delhi Cantonment, where Mukherjee is undergoing treatment, said.

"He continues to be on ventilatory support and is currently being managed by a team of specialists," the bulletin added.

Mukherjee, 84, who has multiple co-morbidities, was admitted to the hospital in a critical condition on August 10. While undergoing tests at the hospital, he was also found to be positive for coronavirus (COVID-19).

"Workup at the hospital revealed a large brain clot for which he underwent emergency life-saving surgery. Post surgery he continues to remain critical on ventilatory support. He was also found to be COVID-19 positive," the hospital had said on that day.

The veteran Congress leader had served as the President of India from July 25, 2012 to July 25, 2017.

