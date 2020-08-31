Pranab Mukherjee's medical condition declines, in septic shock

New Delhi, August 31, 2020

Former President Pranab Mukherjee, who underwent an emergency surgery here on August 10 for the removal of a clot in his brain, has suffered a decline in his medical condition and is in septic shock, doctors treating him said today.

"There is a decline in the medical condition of Hon’ble Shri Pranab Mukherjee since yesterday," a bulletin issued by the Army (Research & Referral) Hospital at Delhi Cantonment here, where is being treated, said.

"He is in septic shock due to his lung infection and is being managed by team of specialists. He continues to be in deep coma and on ventilator support," the bulletin added.

Mukherjee, 84, who has multiple co-morbidities, was admitted to the hospital in a critical condition on August 10. While undergoing tests at the hospital, he was also found to be positive for coronavirus (COVID-19).

"Workup at the hospital revealed a large brain clot for which he underwent emergency life-saving surgery. Post surgery he continues to remain critical on ventilatory support. He was also found to be COVID-19 positive," the hospital had said on that day.

The veteran Congress leader and former Union Finance Minister had served as the President of India from July 25, 2012 to July 25, 2017.

