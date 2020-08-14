Pranab Mukherjee's condition unchanged, remains on ventilator support: Hospital

New Delhi, August 14, 2020

The health condition of former President Pranab Mukherjee, who underwent an emergency surgery here on Monday for the removal of a clot, was unchanged this morning and he continued to be on ventilator support, doctors treating him said.

In a bulletin, the Army Hospital (Research & Referral) at Delhi Cantonment here, where Mukherjee, 84, is admitted, said the condition of the former President remained unchanged this morning.

"He is under intensive care and continues to be on ventilatory support. His vital parameters are presently stable," the bulletin added.

Yesterday, the hospital had said that Mukherjee was "deeply comatose with stable vital parameters and he continues to be on ventilatory support."

On Tuesday, it had said that the former President was "haemodynamically stable and on ventilator".

Mukherjee was admitted to the hospital in a critical condition on Monday. While undergoing tests at the hospital, he was also found to be positive for coronavirus (COVID-19).

"On a visit to the hospital for a separate procedure, I have tested positive for COVID19 today," Mukherjee had said on micro-blogging site Twitter on Monday.

"I request the people who came in contact with me in the last week, to please self isolate and get tested for COVID-19," he had added.

A bulletin issued by the hospital on Tuesday said Mukherjee was admitted to the facility at 1207 hours on Monday in a critical condition.

"Workup at the hospital revealed a large brain clot for which he underwent emergency life-saving surgery. Post surgery he continues to remain critical on ventilatory support. He was also found to be COVID-19 positive," the bulletin had added.

Later on Tuesday, the hospital had said that Mukherjee's condition had not shown any improvement and his health status had worsened.

The veteran Congress leader had served as the President of India from July 25, 2012 to July 25, 2017.

