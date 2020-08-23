Pranab Mukherjee remains in deep coma, says hospital

New Delhi, August 23, 2020

Former President Pranab Mukherjee, who underwent an emergency surgery here on August 10 for the removal of a clot in his brain, remains in deep coma and on ventilator support, doctors attending on him said today.

"There is no change in the condition of Hon’ble Shri Pranab Mukherjee this morning," a bulletin from the Army (Research & Referral) Hospital at Delhi Cantonment here, where is being treated, said.

"He remains in deep coma and on ventilator support. His vital parameters are stable," the bulletin added.

Last Wednesday, the hospital had said that there had been a decline in Mukherjee's medical condition and that he had developed features of lung infection. On Thursday, the hospital reported a slight improvement in his condition. Yesterday, it said Mukherjee was "deeply comatose" but his vital parameters were stable.

Mukherjee, 84, who has multiple co-morbidities, was admitted to the hospital in a critical condition on August 10. While undergoing tests at the hospital, he was also found to be positive for coronavirus (COVID-19).

"Workup at the hospital revealed a large brain clot for which he underwent emergency life-saving surgery. Post surgery he continues to remain critical on ventilatory support. He was also found to be COVID-19 positive," the hospital had said on that day.

The veteran Congress leader and former Union Finance Minister had served as the President of India from July 25, 2012 to July 25, 2017.

NNN