Pranab Mukherjee remains in deep coma, on ventilator support

New Delhi, August 27, 2020

Former President Pranab Mukherjee, who underwent an emergency surgery here on August 10 for the removal of a clot in his brain, continued to be in deep coma and on ventilatory support, doctors treating him said here today.

"Hon’ble Shri Pranab Mukherjee continues to be in deep coma and on ventilator support," a bulletin issued by the Army (Research & Referral) Hospital at Delhi Cantonment here, where is being treated, said.

"He is being treated for lung infection and renal dysfunction. He is haemodynamically stable," the bulletin added.

Mukherjee, 84, who has multiple co-morbidities, was admitted to the hospital in a critical condition on August 10. While undergoing tests at the hospital, he was also found to be positive for coronavirus (COVID-19).

"Workup at the hospital revealed a large brain clot for which he underwent emergency life-saving surgery. Post surgery he continues to remain critical on ventilatory support. He was also found to be COVID-19 positive," the hospital had said on that day.

The veteran Congress leader and former Union Finance Minister had served as the President of India from July 25, 2012 to July 25, 2017.

NNN